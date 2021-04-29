Akuapem Poloo makes u-turn, accuses MTN Ghana of blocking her mobile money account

But she did another video saying she receiving donations but MTN Ghana reversed them because her account isn’t a Merchant account and that it’s unlawful to use a regular mobile money account for fundraising.

“I realised that after saying that I've not received any money from donors, my fans asked me to go to MTN to verify,” she said.

“This is what happened. After DKB posted my number [on social media] that people should support me, MTN blocked my mobile number, so, I couldn't receive or cash out. That was why Those Called Celebs started sending money to my mum,” Akuapem Poloo explained.

She revealed that DKB was aware of the issues with her mobile money account, adding that politician Kennedy Agyapong donated but his money was reversed.

“DKB knew it because he started complaining about monies being bounced by my mobile money number. And most people here who tried to send money realised their monies were reversed. I was seeing the messages. I saw Kennedy Agyapong's money being reversed.”

“After I was granted bail, I went to MTN Ghana office in Dworwulu (Accra) and was told my account was blocked because it is not a Merchant account and that it's wrong to use it for fund-raising on social media. They blocked my account on the 20th of April so I couldn't receive any money from anyone. And I couldn't receive any physical cash from anyone because I was in prison.”

