Detailing the prophecy in a video seen pulse.com.gh, Eagle Prophet continued that "they will rape her and she will die, there are a group of people, they are more than 12 guys, they will rape her and kill her, she was in a pool of blood".

According to the Prophet, there are so many evil things hovering over Ghana but they choose to say it sometimes, people assume intentionally share doom prophecies to attract attention.

The Ghanaian actress has however responded to his prophecy. Akuapem Poloo in a video shared on her Instagram page, she "I just saw a video of a pastor who said God has revealed to him that this and this will happen to me".

According to the actress, she is rather grateful to the Prophet for revealing this prophecy because the bible says God reveals to redeem. " I will like to say a big thank you to him for letting me know this, God bless him so much because I wouldn't have known".

She continued that " what I want to say is that the God I serve, the living God, who always save me from the evil ones will save me. Because it is written in the bible that, that when God reveals, it means He has cancelled it, God will not let me be disgraced".