The Ghanaian actress whilst in a car driving through town spotted the helpless boy sleeping on the shoulders of the road which had no shade from the scorching sun.

In a video that captures the moment, Akuapem Poloo could be heard saying that " see where a child is lying by the roadside, oh my God. See he is not dead o, people are passing by him".

The actress then called on a passerby to wake the boy for her and she called to the car to gift him cash. Handing out the money to the boy she said "take" and he replied "thank you" before she added that "don't sleep there again, go and eat".

The video above has since gathered over 27,000 views on her Instagram with more than 700 comments from her followers who shared varied thoughts on her kind gesture.

Rapper, Eno Barony, reacting to the video wrote "I see kids like this and I get sad but I later realized that the more we give them money on the street the more they keep coming Child rights services need to take all these kids off the streets cuz as individuals all we do is to just donate but they don't have to be there at all".

Eno Barony's comment

Singer, Prince Bright, dropped a comment on the post to say that "God bless you Polo. You set an example for all of us to see the good in humanity. Chop long life sis".

However, a few fans have been questioning why the Ghanaian actress should film her rare act of kindness whilst a lot of others are praising her for the caring gesture. What do you think?