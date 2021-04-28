Akuapem Poloo to campaign against nudity on social media

She disclosed this during her press conference on Saturday, April 24, 2021, which was held at her lawyer’s office in Accra.

In her presentation at the presser, she expressed regret at her action and advised her fans not to do the same as they will find themselves in a similar situation.

“God bless everyone for the support. I didn’t know that taking pictures with my son in that manner could send me to jail or put me in big trouble.

“I didn’t know it was not a good thing. Whatever it is, forgive me and have mercy on me. I didn’t do that intentionally. I’m your kid sister, I’m your child, I’m your daughter. Please forgive me,” she said.