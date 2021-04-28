RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuapem Poloo to campaign against nudity on social media

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actress and socialite Rosemond Adade Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, has promised to campaign against nudity on social media following her release.

According to Akuapem Poloo, who was recently released after fulfilling a GHC80,000 bail, she has plans to embark on a campaign that focuses on advising social media users against sharing nude content online.

She disclosed this during her press conference on Saturday, April 24, 2021, which was held at her lawyer’s office in Accra.

In her presentation at the presser, she expressed regret at her action and advised her fans not to do the same as they will find themselves in a similar situation.

“God bless everyone for the support. I didn’t know that taking pictures with my son in that manner could send me to jail or put me in big trouble.

“I didn’t know it was not a good thing. Whatever it is, forgive me and have mercy on me. I didn’t do that intentionally. I’m your kid sister, I’m your child, I’m your daughter. Please forgive me,” she said.

The mother of one pleaded guilty to charges of posing nude with her son and sharing on social media.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

