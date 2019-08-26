The Ghanaian viral sensation who made a bold and not so glam-like appearance at the 2018 VGMA red carpet has since shown up at events showing a little less and covering a little more.

Poloo who wore a short black skirt with high boots and a top that almost revealed it all recently reflected on why she showed up at a public event like that.

Despite the attention that outfit got, the Ghanaian actress has since changed her ways making some laudable fashion statements.

One of those key moments is pulling up at the Glitz Style Awards in that gorgeous black dress.

At the 2019 Golden Movie Awards, Akuapem Poloo showed she actually can slay when she puts her mind to it.

Akuapem Poloo just went from zero to a hundred on the red carpet with this gorgeous photo.

See more of her photos below