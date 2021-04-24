Akuapem Poloo's baby daddy shows up after her arrest, speaks about his absence (VIDEO)

Speaking about their son, he denied reports that he is not in his life. "She (Akuapem Poloo) has done well, I will thank her because she has supported that side but my problem is she paints me as if I am not there," he said.

During an interview on Okay FM, he continued that "it is as if I don't see the boy or don't do anything for the boy. But I am there, the boy sees me all the time, I have pictures and video with him so I don't know the reason why she is doing so".

"I asked her team or mum but they tell me they don't know where they have sent her, I call one of her guys but he doesn't answer. I was with the mum and she spoke with her but she didn't even tell her I was with her, so I don't want to involve her," he added.

Asked why he didn't show up at court too to show support to the actress, he said someone from Akuapem Poloo's team begged him not to forget about it because by Monday everything will be fine. Hear more from him in the video below.

Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo was jailed for 90 days last Friday by an Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to charges levelled against her for taking a nude picture with her son and posting it on her Instagram page.