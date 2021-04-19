Akuapem Poloo's management asks DKB to stop raising funds for the convicted actress

The comedian said he visited Akuapem Poloo at the prison and with her consent, he announced bank account and MOMO details through which people can contribute money to support but the actress' management says he should stop the fundraising because they haven't been informed about it.

"You should be able to consult Poloo’s management or you should be able to consult Poloo’s legal counsel, you can’t just go out there to start getting donations, for which purpose are you getting the donations? Is it for the child? Is it for the mother?" Divine Jones quizzed.

In an interview granted to TV3, he also noted that “for me, I understand how people are sympathizing with her, how everybody is trying to cope, some people are really coping, others are just pretending, others are all hypocrites, but my point is that, I think whatever donation that is going on is wrong.”

"Excuse me with all due respect, she is loved by many and hated by many, if you want to something of that sort, to try to show that you actually care, I feel at least the attention of the management team should be drawn or the legal team should be drawn," he continued.

DKB's post to raise funds for Akuapem Poloo's family Pulse Ghana

Mr Jones emphasized that "we can’t just go out there and put a certain number out that we are taking donations…What I actually saw that didn’t make me comfortable is via bank account above 1000 Ghana cedis, No! It’s wrong"