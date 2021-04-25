Akuapem Poloo's press conference was useless and risky to her case - Halifax Ansah-Addo

"The only usefulness of that press conference is that it has helped the media, we will get stuff to discuss. It was useless to the substantive case in court and it is even risky looking at the content of what our sister said at the press conference," he said.

According to Halifax, " the case is not over yet so if you have something to say, you should have said something that will help you win the case to be acquainted and discharged".

"She said risky things... she discussed the case itself, when you start to mention the names of people who intervened and freed you, you are not free. What did she say the has done President for her" Halifax quizzed.

"That the President intervened and helped her," he continued and emphasized that this statement might mean the President has influenced the judge because based on separation powers, the executive must not be involved in the work of the judiciary when it is not a presidential pardon.