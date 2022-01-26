RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akwaboah admits to watching 'pono' but it's not for what you think

Selorm Tali

Akwaboah Jnr has opened up about his private life and growing up.

During an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show, the Ghanaian singer admitted to watching pornographic films. According to Akwaboah, peer pressure influenced him to google such sexual content on the internet.

As a young guy growing up you are very curious, you may have heard stories but don’t know what it looks like. Obviously, you will google to find out about the things you have heard of over and over again, what are they talking about,” he revealed.

The artiste explains that he watched such sexual content online not because he wanted to try it or try it. According to him, that gave him the upper hand to have something to say when he meets his friends and they are talking about sex.

It’s not about the skills but the curiosity that comes with it. You know the issue with boys, boys…in case one brings the topic up you can also have something to say. Peer pressure. So you need to know what it is. That’s how come I got there on the site,” he said

