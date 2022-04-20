Akwaboah hints he will ‘eventually get married’ this year

The artiste said this while sharing his views on why musicians who produce love songs find it difficult to maintain their relationships in an interview on Kastle FM based in Cape Coast.

Known officially as Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., he made the point that some of his colleagues who choose not to marry might not be in the wrong because most of their partners have unrealistic perceptions about them.

“Sometimes it’s not the fault of we the musicians not to get married and I always make these comments.

“Sometimes when some people listen to the kind of songs you do, they think you are just like an angel sent from heaven.

“They think you don’t have faults so when you err they take things too high and so you don’t know whether to continue or quit the relationship,” he said

The ‘Wo Pɛ W'adiɛ’ crooner has been on Ghana’s music scene since 2007. As a singer-songwriter, Akwaboah, has wrote "Daa Ke Daa" for Becca and "Ayeyi Ndwom" for DSP Kofi Sarpong. Both songs won their respective artistes' awards at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards, with Akwaboah subsequently being adjudged the "Song Writer for the Year" for "Daa Ke Daa".

The talented singer-songwriter and producer was signed unto Sarkcess music, a record label owned by BET Award winner Sarkodie.