All you need to know about "Reign" album concert

All is set for 'Reign' album concert.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has launched a clothing line for his yet to be launch "Reign" album.

The “Gringo” hitmaker unveiled the tracklist and cover artwork Friday, September 14, at the Accra Mall and even held a mini concert.

Speaking in an interview on Zylofon FM, he noted that he will be at the venue as early as 7pm and the show ends at 12am sharp.

For those who will attend, here are 5 things you need to know about "Reign" album concert before trooping the venue.

1. There will be a pre-party on Friday, October 12 at Trade Fair, the round pavilion.

2. It free entry for the pre-party and underground artistes will be allowed to perform.

3. The concert starts at 6 pm sharp.

4. All white for the album launch concert.

5. There will be hard copies of the album for sales at the venue.

5. Shatta Wale will be on stage exactly 9:30 pm

6.The show will end at exactly 12 am