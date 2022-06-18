Ama K Abebrese slams Efia Odo over 'we gained independence too early' post

"We gained our independence too early! Never give a black man power, he’ll just misuse it."

But the British-Ghanaian actress felt the socialite's (Efia Odo) comment was out of total ignorance.

"This is totally ignorant," Ama K Abebrese replied Efia Odo.

Explaining further, she noted that "to suggest that colonial powers were somehow better and their reign should have lasted longer is such a setback mentality to me. It ignores the history of Western interference in post-colonial Africa and the many years of bad trade deals that continually benefits the West."

Not forgetting that many African leaders like Nkrumah/Sankara were killed with reported Western ‘assistance’ by their own people. That sent a very message early on that the notion of revolutionary black leaders would not last. This issue is much more complex and deep-rooted," she added.

Ama K. Abebrese, however, noted that "bad leaders is not justifications to equate colonialism as if it were some kind of idyllic situation for Africa. It reinforces centuries of negative depictions of Africa and black people as inadequate and somehow less able to manage their affairs.