Be the first to see the biggest movie stars in Africa at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Kigali, Rwanda.
The continental award ceremony brings together the biggest and brightest movie stars from the continent of Africa. As expected, our movie stars are hitting the red carpet in the most gorgeous and sharpest of outfits.
You don't want to miss out on the action. Here are some of the first photos from AMAA 2018 below;
Going into this I knew I didn#emo#4oCZ##t want to go down the evening wear road. I didn#emo#4oCZ##t want a long gown and train, sparkles and the works. I just wanted to be the purest form of myself and that is simple with subtle drama. I think we nailed it @onalajaofficial. #amaa2018 #fashion #style #ootd #nominee
