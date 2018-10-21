Pulse.com.gh logo
Take a look at the 1st photos from AMAA 2018

Be the first to see the biggest movie stars in Africa at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nollywood director Kunle Afolayan getting ready for AMAA 2018 play

Instagram/Kunle Afolayan


The 14th annual Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA holding at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, has begun with a red carpet that kicked off at exactly 6PM (Nigerian Time).

The continental award ceremony brings together the biggest and brightest movie stars from the continent of Africa. As expected, our movie stars are hitting the red carpet in the most gorgeous and sharpest of outfits.

You don't want to miss out on the action. Here are some of the first photos from AMAA 2018 below;

You can catch up on all the AMAA 2018 updates by following our live blog

