Amanda Clinton: Marriage of Ex-GFA presidential aspirant reportedly crashes after months

Amanda Clinton and Jean-Paul Amegashie publicly became husband and wife on 30th April 2022, after holding their marriage ceremony in Accra.

However, according to emerging reports, Amanda's marital home is in shambles as things have fallen apart between her rarely-seen husband and herself. The marriage is said to have collapsed a few months after their wedding ceremony which made headlines.

It is reported that the couple has headed to court to battle their divorce as a case is said to have been filed at Adenta Circuit Court 1 where Amanda Clinton was spotted a few days ago.

What may have broken Amanda Clinton's home in less than a year after marriage remains unclear as this a developing story finding its way to the media. So far, nothing has been heard from the couple publicly yet as it appears that this has been a silent battle.

Amanda Clinton is a private legal practitioner. She is one of the leading forces and legal brains behind the unending case of NAM1's Menzgold Gold scandal which is yet to make a major headway at the court for the disgruntled customers to be settled.

Amanda is also famed for contesting the GFA presidential elections in 2019 which saw Mr Kurt E.S Okraku eventually emerging as the winner.

30th April 2023, would have been the first wedding anniversary for the couple. However, Amanda Clinton who is known to be vocal has been silent about the anniversary. This has sparked speculations which have led to reports that the marriage has failed.

Checks on social media pages also show that she has removed any content about her husband and wedding from her social media pages. Check out the posts below for some of the videos from Amanda and Jean-Paul’s beautiful ceremony.

