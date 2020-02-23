Ambolley, speaking on Accra-based 3FM, said Obour used the Union office to facilitate visas illegally for people.

He further noted that apart from squandering GHc2 million that was given to MUSIGA, Obour did illegal deals during his tenure.

Meanhwile, Obour is running for parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

He filed his nomination on Friday, February 14, 2020.

According to him, “this marks the birth of a new dawn in my young but eventful life progressing from a very successful career as a musician into multi-party politics.”

“I served MUSIGA to the best of my abilities and learnt a lot of critical lessons which I carry along into mainstream politics,” he said.

In a statement, he promised to introduce a new kind of leadership, hard work, dedication, commitment, perseverance and excellence in a bottom-up approach when given the nod.

“I wish all aspirants the very best as we keenly contest each other in a healthy manner which will inure to our collective benefit,” he noted.