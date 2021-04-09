RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American rapper DMX dies aged 50

David Mawuli

American rapper DMX has passed away at age 50 after suffering a heart attack.

DMX was unable to perform for fans at Radio City Music Hall concert

The aggressive hardcore rapper, who is legally known as Earl Simmons passed away on Friday, April 9, at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, one week after suffering a heart attack, Rolling Stone magazine reports.

The “X Gon’ Give it to Ya” hitmaker was rushed to the hospital on Easter Friday. His lawyer, Murray Richman, on Easter Saturday confirmed that he was in a coma and on life support in the hospital’s critical care unit.

“Last night, Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home,” a rep for the rapper said in a statement on Saturday. “At this time, he remains in ICU in critical condition.”

According to reports, DMX — whose brain was reportedly deprived of oxygen for 30 minutes following the medical emergency — remained in a vegetative state while family, friends and fans gathered outside White Plains Hospital for a prayer vigil.

Following a battery of brain function tests, the rapper was taken off life support Friday.

His family confirmed the death report in a statement saying: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

David Mawuli David Mawuli

