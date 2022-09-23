American singer Usher visits Chorkor, Accra ahead of Global Citizen Festival

In photos published by the Ghana Tourism Authority, Usher toured a basic school in the country’s capital alongside singer SZA who is also billed to perform at the Global Citizen Festival.

The students who met up with Usher couldn’t hide their excitement as they interacted with the star and also took turns in taking some photographs with the ‘U Remind Me’ hitmaker.

“Today, the Global Citizen Festival Artiste Usher and Sza visited BASICS International and toured the Chorkor community. BASICS International is an education-focused NGO in Chokor, Accra, engaged in making education and childcare accessible in vulnerable communities. The organisation is also one of Global Citizen’s regional response partners for the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign for Global Citizen Festival: Accra,” the Tourism Authority wrote.

Usher meets up with basic students in Chorkor Pulse Ghana

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival returns for its 10th-anniversary edition on Saturday, September 24, 2022, to call on world leaders and major corporations to take urgent action for girls, for the planet, and to end extreme poverty NOW.

Artists including Sarkodie, TEMS, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, K’Naan will perform at the Global Citizen Festival.

With two stages in international cultural capitals, the 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast globally from New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners.