Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

AmgMedikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Poly


AmgMedikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Poly

Ill-advisedly, Medikal decided to leave the stage and perform in their mist. This move resulted in a mob-like situation in which he had to be rescued

  • Published:
AmgMedikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Poly play

Medikal at Accra Poly

Whilst the Regin took over the Dome, Medikal was also performing his magic at Accra Technical University (ATU) formerly known as Accra Poly.

Ill-advisedly, he decided to leave the stage and perform in their mist. This move resulted in a mob-like situation in which he had to be rescued. After nearly ripping his clothes off his back, Medikal found out that unknown persons had made away with his money.

READ ALSO: AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken

WATCH MEDIKAL STRUGGLE TO STAY ALIVE FROM HIS FANS:

The artist from Amg record label sent the whole auditorium into a frenzy with fans calling out for him. Unfortunately, all this hype cost him a whopping two thousand and four hundred (2,400) cedis which he had stashed in his back pocket.

In spite of these incidences, he says he’s still got the love for ATU. Big ups to Medikal, you are a real champ.

WATCH HOW MEDIKAL HANDLED THE THEFT SITUATION:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to Reign concert (Video) Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to Reign concert (Video)
Shatta Michy spotted rocking a gold ring after her engagement with Shatta Wale Shatta Michy spotted rocking a gold ring after her engagement with Shatta Wale
All the times Davido has been spotted with politicians All the times Davido has been spotted with politicians
Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai
Shatta Wale slams Sarkodie (Video) Shatta Wale slams Sarkodie (Video)
Stonebwoy calls Shatta Wale a 'liar' over ‘Reign’ concert snub Stonebwoy calls Shatta Wale a 'liar' over ‘Reign’ concert snub

Recommended Videos

Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album
Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her
Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert



Top Articles

1 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
2 Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?bullet
3 Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoonbullet
4 This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concertbullet
5 Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at "Reign" concertbullet
6 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
7 I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduongbullet
8 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
9 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
10 Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
3 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
4 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
7 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
8 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
9 Video Mercy Chinwo - Excess Love (Official Video)bullet
10 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest...bullet

Celebrities

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim”
Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim”
Sarkodie is a nobody – Shatta Wale replies rapper’s ‘alumi’ diss
First copy of ‘Reign’ album auctioned for GHC150,000
Watch Shatta Wale reply Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert
X
Advertisement