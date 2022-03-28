An LGBTQ group in Ghana is pocketing funds meant to help the community – Ohemartin

She, however, gave a hint as to what may ensue in the future as she said there is a “big surprise.”

“There’s an Lgbt organization in Ghana enriching themselves with funds donated to help lgbt communities, but there’s a BIG SURPRISE!!!!!!!!,” she wrote this on his Twitter on March 28, 2022.

Ohemartin is the few openly known trangender people in the country.

She told Pulse Ghana in an interview last year that, she didn’t feel right playing with boys when she was young. This dawned on her when she was about 7 years old. Although he was mandated to play with boys, she said she felt like a girl within.

Born, Martin Hughes, Ohemartin went to Mfantsipim School, an all-boys Senior High School.

LGBTQ people are not just shunned, they are ridiculed and, in some cases, mobbed.

Last year, there was a huge uproar about whether the community’s activities should be criminalized or not.