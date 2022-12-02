Angry A Plus calls NPP gov't 'useless' as he laments over GH65,000 court fine

In a verdict by the High Court B yesterday, Thursday 1st December 2022, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame Obeng Asare ( Kwame APlus) and Mr Logic were fined an amount of GHS180,000.

This stems from claims by Afia Schwarzenegger on UTV’s United Showbiz show that she had an affair with the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, an allegation he categorically denied.

Pulse Ghana

Chairman Wontumi accordingly sued Afia Schwarzenegger through his legal team led by popular Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw Esq.

Speaking on UTV, Afia is said to have described the court suit as useless and insisted that she had had sex with the applicant throughout their 16-month amorous relationship.

The other respondents, Kwame A-Plus, Nana Ama McBrown and Mr Logic, have been fined 5,000 penalty units (60,000 Cedis) as contemnors who participated in the discussion when they were aware that the matter was subjudicae(pending before the court) and made comments bordering on the substance of the case before the court.

Speaking on his fine, A Plus said "Under Mahama, Hopeson Adoye paid 3000 for contempt. Sir John paid 10,000. Sammy Awuku paid 5000. Under Akufo Addo and his useless government, there is so much inflation that we were convicted to a fine of 65.000.00 because 3000 can only by dragon spray and viagra".

He concluded that "my right to freedom of expression is inalienable. If you can't stand me just die. Such a ridiculous and shameful judgement!!!".

However, UTV, represented by Fadda Dickson, was pardoned by the court for showing remorse and publicly apologising to Chairman Wontumi.

A report by UTV states that “the court advised Fadda Dickson that as the Managing Director for Despite Media Group, he should make sure that appropriate language or information is disseminated during future programs”.