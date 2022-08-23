Angry and 'fed up' Yvonne Nelson calls out H.E Nana Addo over 'anansesem' promises

"Your campaign promises …… all ANANSESEM @NAkufoAddo," she tweeted and added that "We are fedUP with this hardship….very obvious this government has gotten all it wanted and is ignoring the people (Ghanaians) @NAkufoAddo".

Further descending on the President, the actress reminded H.E Nana Addo of his words when he was seeking power in the 2016 elections. "We are SITTING on GOLD, but we are suffering in @NAkufoAddo ‘s voice.," she said.

A few days ago, the vociferous actress lamented over the skyrocketing price of gas and fuel when she disclosed that "I bought gas yesterday for 210ghc, this is where we are #poorleadership".

Yvonne Nelson is one of the Ghanaian celebrities who campaigned against former President John Dramani Mahama as she staged her infamous 'Dumsor Must Stop' demonstration which caught attention across Africa.

The campaign mounted pressure on the then NDC government to fix the power crises the country was facing. Fast forward, in November 2020, Yvonne Nelson credited John Mahama for fixing the power crises.

"I understand you’re stupid…. My dumsor campaign was for Ghanaians to get their lights back on, which President Mahama fixed and nothing else, let someone smart clarify to you," she told a fan who accused her of campaigning for Nana Addo.