RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Angry and 'fed up' Yvonne Nelson calls out H.E Nana Addo over 'anansesem' promises

Selorm Tali

Yvonne Nelson is angry and fed up with what she describes as unbearable hardship under the Nana Addo-led NPP government.

Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo
Yvonne Nelson and Nana Addo

The Ghanaian actress is pouring out her frustration and disappointment in H.E Nana Addo via a series of posts she has shared online. According to Yvonne Nelson, the campaign promises made by the sitting president were nothing but lies to the people of Ghana.

"Your campaign promises …… all ANANSESEM @NAkufoAddo," she tweeted and added that "We are fedUP with this hardship….very obvious this government has gotten all it wanted and is ignoring the people (Ghanaians) @NAkufoAddo".

Further descending on the President, the actress reminded H.E Nana Addo of his words when he was seeking power in the 2016 elections. "We are SITTING on GOLD, but we are suffering in @NAkufoAddo ‘s voice.," she said.

A few days ago, the vociferous actress lamented over the skyrocketing price of gas and fuel when she disclosed that "I bought gas yesterday for 210ghc, this is where we are #poorleadership".

Yvonne Nelson is one of the Ghanaian celebrities who campaigned against former President John Dramani Mahama as she staged her infamous 'Dumsor Must Stop' demonstration which caught attention across Africa.

The campaign mounted pressure on the then NDC government to fix the power crises the country was facing. Fast forward, in November 2020, Yvonne Nelson credited John Mahama for fixing the power crises.

"I understand you’re stupid…. My dumsor campaign was for Ghanaians to get their lights back on, which President Mahama fixed and nothing else, let someone smart clarify to you," she told a fan who accused her of campaigning for Nana Addo.

Yvonne Nelson's tweet crediting Mahama for fixing dumsor
Yvonne Nelson's tweet crediting Mahama for fixing dumsor Yvonne Nelson's tweet crediting Mahama for fixing dumsor Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lilliane Mugabekazi

24-year-old Rwandan lady faces 2 years in jail for ‘shameful' dress after police arrest

R Kelly jugé dans une nouvelle affaire

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale apologises to Wiyaala over alleged sabotage in NYC, says 'I was not aware'

King Promise’s camp shows receipt for GHc17K vest to calm ‘banku’ accusations

King Promise’s camp shows receipt for GHc17K vest to calm ‘banku’ accusations