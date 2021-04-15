RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Angry DKB fires Child Right Int over filed case landing Akuapem Poloo conviction

Selorm Tali

DKB has poured out his disappointment over how Akuapem Poloo has been handled in the case leading to her conviction.

Yesterday, an Accra Circuit Court convicted and the actress after she pleaded guilty to a charge of publishing obscene material with two counts of domestic violence over posting a nude photo of her son in 2020.

Child Right International, an NGO with an interest to protect children reported the Ghanaian actress to the police, after which she was arrested later, granted bail and has been appearing in court for the hearing of her case.

Following yesterday's pronouncement convicting Poloo whose sentencing has been postponed to Friday 16 2021 whilst the court awaits a pregnancy test, DKB has lost his cool and fired Child Right International for reporting his colleague to Ghana Police.

"Yes you've caused her public ridicule, enough it's ok, you say you for children, protecting children that she traumatized the child by taking a naked picture with him so the court should deal her, fine," he said.

The Ghanaian comedian lamented that "now you are sending the mother jail, do you know how much trauma this little boy has to deal with, knowing that your mother is a prisoner, even adults can't deal with that ... is that how to protect children?"

In the video below, DKB is as well pleading for Akuapem Poloo to be forgiven so that she can reunite with her son.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

