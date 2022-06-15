In what seems to be like an annual ritual for the controversial dancehall act to drag his colleagues, he has offloaded his anger on Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, Yaa Pono and others in a new FaceBook live video.
Angry Shatta Wale insults Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, Samini and others in new video
Shatta Wale woke up and chose 'vawulence' as he descended on his colleague musicians again.
In excerpt of the videos going viral, Shatta Wale has described Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono and Samini as fools.
"Kwasia the Sarkodie you are comparing to me, do you think I am his mate? Go and ask Sarkodie, go and ask Stonebwoy, go and ask your Samini, go and ask your Yaa Pono, go and ask the 'kwasia fuor (fools) if they are my size," angry Shatta Wale said in the video.
"Stupid people, you fool too much you don't know what is your job, fool the time we said we were coming to rent in East Legon, your Sarkodie said he is going to rent in Klagon, it is even through Sarkodie that I hear somewhere like Klagon exists in Ghana," Wale added.
In the video below, Shatta Wale claimed that his colleagues and other stakeholders in the music industry have been a setback to Ghana music. Hear more from him in the video below.
