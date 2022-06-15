Angry Shatta Wale insults Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, Samini and others in new video

In excerpt of the videos going viral, Shatta Wale has described Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono and Samini as fools.

"Kwasia the Sarkodie you are comparing to me, do you think I am his mate? Go and ask Sarkodie, go and ask Stonebwoy, go and ask your Samini, go and ask your Yaa Pono, go and ask the 'kwasia fuor (fools) if they are my size," angry Shatta Wale said in the video.

"Stupid people, you fool too much you don't know what is your job, fool the time we said we were coming to rent in East Legon, your Sarkodie said he is going to rent in Klagon, it is even through Sarkodie that I hear somewhere like Klagon exists in Ghana," Wale added.