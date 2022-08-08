Anita Boakye and husband kiss in public as she shows off her baby bump (WATCH)

Anita, whose parents are also wealthy and well known in the Ashanti Region, appeared at a ceremony over the weekend with a baby bump that comes as an announcement that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Before their marriage, Anita Sefa Boakye had children for Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite. Her husband, Dwomo Fata Barima, also had children from his previous marriage and relationship.

Ghanaian blogger, Gh Hyper, caught up with the lovers at a ceremony they attended together over the weekend. The happily married decided to engage in a public display of affection by kissing each other as the blogger said "shame your haters".

This comes to trash to further reports that the couple was separating. In early July 2022, a blogger claimed that the couple was divorcing. In another video shared by the blogger, the lovers took to the dancefloor to show off their dancing skills.