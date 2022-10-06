Another sad video of toddler flogged in viral video surfaces; Kobi Rana calls police to react

The Ghana Police service has spotted the video and issued a statement to manhunt the man in the video.

Another video of the boy sadly sitting with tears running down from his eyes has surfaced on social media. In the video, the boy is wearing the same clothes and in the background, the person recording him was singing a Shatta Wale song.

The video below was shared by Ghanaian actor, Kobi Rana who is further charging the Ghana Police to take action. "Part 2. Smh @ghpoliceservice @mogcsp_ghana @nakufoaddo @sbawumia @rakufoaddo we are waiting on you. You have all it takes to find this town. We believe in you. #savethechild #childabuse," he wrote.

According to The Fourth Estate , the suspect, Richard Kofi was picked up at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Akaa Buem in Jasikan in the Oti Region.