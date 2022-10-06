Before this, a disturbing video surfaced on social media a few days ago. In the video, a yet-to-be-identified man raised the toddler and mercilessly whipped him over a reason not known.
Another sad video of toddler flogged in viral video surfaces; Kobi Rana calls police to react
Another heartbreaking video of the toddler who was flogged in the viral video has surfaced.
The Ghana Police service has spotted the video and issued a statement to manhunt the man in the video.
Another video of the boy sadly sitting with tears running down from his eyes has surfaced on social media. In the video, the boy is wearing the same clothes and in the background, the person recording him was singing a Shatta Wale song.
The video below was shared by Ghanaian actor, Kobi Rana who is further charging the Ghana Police to take action. "Part 2. Smh @ghpoliceservice @mogcsp_ghana @nakufoaddo @sbawumia @rakufoaddo we are waiting on you. You have all it takes to find this town. We believe in you. #savethechild #childabuse," he wrote.
According to The Fourth Estate , the suspect, Richard Kofi was picked up at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Akaa Buem in Jasikan in the Oti Region.
The report adds that The police also picked up the suspect’s wife who lives in a house separate from the husband. The child was also rescued from the house and placed in the care of the police.
