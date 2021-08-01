RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anti-LGBT+ Bill: ‘F**k Shatta Wale, Sarkodie; they are cowards’ - Wanlov blasts celebrities

David Mawuli

Ghanaian musician Wanlov The Kubolor has shown his middle to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and all other celebrities who have been quiet about the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill conversation in Ghana.

Shatta Wale, Wanlov and Sarkodie

The Anti-LGBT bill, officially called the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime if passed.

The bill, which is spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram – Sam George, had earlier hinted at ongoing deliberations on a document to render the group’s promotion and advocacy illegal.

Sam George and other members of parliament drafted the bill which they are seeking to introduce in the house as a private member’s bill for the necessary approval.

A portion of the bill which hit the internet has been heavily criticised by activists and a few celebrities, including Sister Derby, Lydia Forson and Wanlov The Kulor.

Wanlov, who has been influential in the fight against the bill and all forms of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana, has released a new song criticising fellow celebrities who have been quiet about this issue.

In the new song titled “Weak Fools,” he branded rapper Sarkodie, dancehall singer Shatta Wale, and all other musicians who have been mute about the bill as cowards, adding that posterity will judge them.

“Fuck Shatta Wale, fuck Sarkodie, fuck all of you cowards,” he fired in the hip-hop song. “We dey move Ghana forward your hypocrisy so backwards.”

He described the bill as evil and said it will affect all the people who are quiet. He added that when the bill is passed, people who wear earrings will be harassed by the police.

“Your gay friends n family members u claim to love dey watch u/Dey see how u no talk some give dem one day dey go kai you/This evil anti advocacy bill go touch we all/Wear one earring see if koti [police] no go ask for something small,” he fired.

Stream the full song below.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

