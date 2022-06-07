Antoa should kill me if I didn't sleep with Chairman Wontumi; Afia Schwarzenegger curses

“Jesus Christ! When did Chairman become your ex? So, Afia, all the men you’ve been following, you still want an ex?” Maurice Ampaw fumed.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, he continued that “Chairman says Afia is not his standard. We all know Afia’s track record. So how can Chairman Wontumi who is wealthy, handsome and has well-cultured women, women of substance as wives; not even girlfriends come after someone like Afia?”

His comments have infuriated Afia Schwarzenegger who has decided to call the gods into the matter. This morning she posted a video of herself invoking the gods to kill her if she lied about sleeping with Chairman Wontumi.

"If I am the one disgracing the man because he is God and couldn't have slept with me so if the man hasn't slept with me and I claim so then the gods of Antoa should kill me," she said and then proceeded to curse Maurice Ampaw.

"And you Maurice Ampaw if you don't know anything about and came to speak to disgrace me may the Antoa gods kill Maurice Ampaw and use the rest of his family as thanksgiving sacrifice," she added.

Before this, the legal practitioner during his interview said "Get ready. You’ll go to court. You’ll get a writ from Tema High Court. We will sue you so you tell the court when you had sex with Chairman Wontumi,” Ampaw said and added that “We act as though we have thrown our moral values to the dogs. We will report you to Dampare (IGP) for spreading fake news".