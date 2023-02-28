Any man of God who doesn’t believe in the Bible is a red flag– Kyiri Abosom’s ex-wife

According to him, his reason for not believing in the Bible while stating emphatically that Jesus Christ despite being the son of God is just a prophet.

His wife, however, confirmed that she married him on the basis that he was a pastor adding that she was a believer in the Bible because it was the manual of every Christian.

“I believe in the Bible because it is the manual of every Christian. It is the word of God. It says all writings are of God… so whenever the Bible is quoted, we cannot do anything because it is the word of God. It is God’s word through man,” she said in an interview on privately-owned CTV.

Asked about the former husband’s controversial views on the Bible, she responded: “That is his belief. Please when I met him, he was a pastor and he married me as that. For as long as we were together, I knew him to be a pastor.”

On the question of whether she would consider a person who doesn’t believe in the Bible as a pastor, she said: “If you claim to be a man of God, you can only lead a people of faith if you believe in the Bible. If not, what is the basis of your being called a pastor?” she asked.