'Apologize and stop talking about me' - Akua Amoakowaa orders AJ Poundz with legal threat

AJ and Akua were contestants in TV3's Ghana’s Most Beautiful show. Through the reality show, they both became friends until Akua Amoakowaa’s marital glitches began.

Speaking about the role she played in the divorce between her ex-friend and the Ghanaian business mogul, AJ denied any involvement and proceeded to claim that Akua was the one cheating on Dr Kwaku Oteng.

“Her husband confronted her over infidelity suspicions and she confessed to being in a relationship with someone for a year. I wasn’t surprised about the divorce; it’s something she really wanted to do. She was married but was single. That’s why I said I never caused her divorce. Nobody can mess your marriage up; you mess it up yourself,” AJ said.

According to Sally, through her lawyers, the comments by AJ Poundz, real name Matilda Adwoa Densu, are false and defamatory, hence she must apologize within 7 days else she will be dragged to court.

The letter from Blagogee, Blacksword & Co Legal Practitioners reads that "1. We act as Solicitors for and on behalf of Salomey Akua Amoakowaa (Our "Client") of Accra, on whose instruction we write to you.

2. It has come to our Client's attention that you, Matilda Adwoa Densu, have granted an interview to one Delores Frimpong Manso(Delay's Show) aired on or about the 10 day of July, 2022, for which you peddled outright falsehood deliberately calculated to tarnish Our Client's good name, brand and hard earned reputation,

3. In the said interview, you made baseless allegations of infidelity against Our Client including a claim that Our Client has admitted to the said allegations of infidelity.

4. Your comments referred to supra did not only cause our Client emotional pain, psychological pain and reputational damage but also portrayed her in a bad light in the eyes of the public. This reasonably has affected her and her brand and will result in the loss of reasonably expected business opportunities.

5. We have the instruction of our Client to write to you to CEASE AND DESIST from any further mention and/or discussion of malters involving or relating to Our Client on any platform whatsoever.

6. We are, also, by this letter giving you seven (7) days to ensure that the platform(s) you used in publishing the said defamatory comments pull down and delete all such videos/audios containing those comments.

7. Further, you are to render an unqualified apology to Our Client on all the platforms you used to publish and give fuel to the said defamatory comments.

8. Please, be advised hat, unless you comply with the demands of this notice in full, and within 7 calendar days, we have Our Client's firm instruction to commence all necessary legal proceedings against you.

9. For the avoidance of doubt, you will be responsible, inter alia, for the cost, Our Client incurs in seeking legal redress together with compensatory damages without further recourse to you or at all.

