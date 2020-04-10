Archipalago in the song described Shatta Wale as uncivilised, greedy, fake and fraudster, and claimed Majesty isn’t his biological son.

After the release, the two took to WhatsApp where they traded insults.

Archipalago shared the screenshot on his Instagram page with the caption: “I don’t just stand up and do something... comments turned off.. don’t want no dumb ass to come disrespect her again!!... aight”

Shatta Wale and Archipalago used to be close friends some years ago. Archipalago, in particular, defended Shatta like a stan.

Later, their relationship turned sore when Shatta Wale started a beef with Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.