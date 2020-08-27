  1. Entertainment
Are you broke or not? This quiz will give you the accurate answer

Selorm Tali
'I am broke' has almost become an anthem online because everyone seems to be claiming it. But is that the true case or you are faking it? This quiz got the answer for you.

What is your current employment state?

Unemployed
Employed
Self Employed
Student

Which of these gifts would you cherish most?

GH1000
Fuel coupon for 2 months
Plane ticket to Santori
Free food from your favourite restaurant for a year

Which of these people would you like take on a date

Efia Odo
Nana Ama McBrown
John Dumelo
James Gardiner

Which of these apps sucks your date most?

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube

Which type of these mobile phone brands do you like?

Infinix
Samsung
Techno
iPhone

What is your marital status?

Single and mingling
Married
Single and not searching
In an entanglement
Your score: Hmmm... Kafra!
Your situation needs divine intervention and it shall be well. Keep working and praying.
Your score: You are an inch from being broke
You are not broke yet. You just spend more than you earn. Live within your income and you'll be fine or keep spending by heart and you'll reach there soon.
Your score: You are ok
Stop claiming broke online you no where close to broke.
Your score: Error 404
Your situation can't be calculated, please try again. You either too broke or too rich.
Source: Pulse Ghana
