Armed police storms Fancy Gadam’s house to arrest younger brother (WATCH)

Kofi Boateng

Armed police in the Northern region raided the home of Fancy Gadam Saturday, July 2.

Fancy
Fancy

According to a report by mynewsgh.com, the police raided the home of one of the most popular musical acts in the region because of an alleged assault case against his younger brother, Masib Bello.

Masib has been alleged to have physically assaulted a media personality, Halik Musah.

Halik Musah, who is also known as DJ Tell, works for Tamale-based Radio Tamale. He is known to be a long-time critic of Fancy Gadam. His constant criticism of the artiste has caused a rift between them.

Their public rift has been characterized by heated verbal exchanges on various radio stations in the last couple of weeks.

However, an utterance by Halik is what, according to mynewsgh.com, might have led to Masib physically attacking him.

Halik is alleged to have dragged the name of Fancy Gadam’s mother into their misunderstandings. This angered Masib to attack the radio presenter, according to the news website. However, the nature, time and place of the assault is not yet known.

The website noted that the police attempted to arrest Masib at where he lives after an official complaint by Halik. However, by the time they got to the house, Masib had fled away.

Fancy Gadam is a Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and reggae musical artist. In 2017 he won Ghana Music Awards for Best New Artist and in 2020 was named Best Afrobeat Entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

