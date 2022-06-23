RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Armed robbers attack Bridget Otoo’s shop again

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Ghanaian Journalist, Bridget Otoo has disclosed that her shop has been attacked by armed robbers.

Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo

According to her, armed men entered her shop, pulled a gun on the attendants and took their phones because they got no cash.

Recommended articles

Taking to twitter to announce the incident, she pointed out that her shop has been targeted again.

“Today too, armed robbers have come to my shop to pull a gun on two of my shop attendants. They didn’t get any cash; they took their phones away. Hmmmmm.”

This is the second time her shop has been ransacked by armed robbers.

In September, 2021, Bridget, who works with Accra-based Metro TV and has a cement outlet revealed that she was robbed in broad daylight.

Her post caught the attention of the Ghana Police who she revealed responded swiftly and provided her with the support she needed at the time.

However, in her subsequent revelation today while sharing the news of the new attack, Ms Otoo may have insinuated that nothing was done about the culprits the last time she reported to the Police.

“You would go to the police and report another robbery and nothing happens.”

The media personality, known for sharing her views regardless of the opposition, advised Ghanaians to be cautious about what they invest their money in weeks ago.

She pointed out that the public should not follow individual Twitter accounts which have been paid to promote questionable companies.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nogokpo chief slams Afia Schwarzenegger for her publicized visit to the shrine

Afia Schwarzenegger

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Tracey Boakye showers Shugatiti with dollars at her 21st birthday party (Video)

Tracey Boakye showers dollars

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)