Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo says 'it's a fact that Yaw Tog made Stormzy more popular'

Speaking on Joy FM's Drive Time show, he said "listen to the first statement he said 'he made me more popular in this market, I mean where is the lie, Stormzy is the bigger star, he is an international artiste, he has a bigger following, he has the biggest clout, the biggest influence so there's no lie in that first statement that Stormzy made him more popular in this market".

Explaining the 'Sore' rapper's statement, he continued that "let's go to the second line, 'I made him more popular here too because people did not know Stormzy', the emphasis is on more popular, the classification of the popular so there is an acknowledgement that Stormzy is popular in Ghana, the emphasis is on the more, again, where is the line?"

Discussing the trending with Saminiwaa of Joy FM, he added that "you and I knew Stormzy but how many people in Ghana actually heard Stormzy? And so if Yaw Tog says he made him more popular, first of all, he has acknowledged that he was already popular but he added some elevation to his popularity and that's a fact".

During the conversation monitored by pulse.com.gh, the outspoken showbiz pundit also noted that "the issue here is probably because of the use of the word people, I don't blame him he is a young guy, the communication could have been better".