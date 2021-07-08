RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo says 'it's a fact that Yaw Tog made Stormzy more popular'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, is clearing the confusion and inconsistency around the Yaw Tog and Stormzy brouhaha.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo
Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

The Kumerican teenage rapper has been trending after he said he made Stormzy, the BET award-winning Ghanaian-UK rapper, more popular in Ghana. The comment has sparked controversy but Arnold says Yaw Tog did not lie.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Joy FM's Drive Time show, he said "listen to the first statement he said 'he made me more popular in this market, I mean where is the lie, Stormzy is the bigger star, he is an international artiste, he has a bigger following, he has the biggest clout, the biggest influence so there's no lie in that first statement that Stormzy made him more popular in this market".

www.instagram.com

Explaining the 'Sore' rapper's statement, he continued that "let's go to the second line, 'I made him more popular here too because people did not know Stormzy', the emphasis is on more popular, the classification of the popular so there is an acknowledgement that Stormzy is popular in Ghana, the emphasis is on the more, again, where is the line?"

Discussing the trending with Saminiwaa of Joy FM, he added that "you and I knew Stormzy but how many people in Ghana actually heard Stormzy? And so if Yaw Tog says he made him more popular, first of all, he has acknowledged that he was already popular but he added some elevation to his popularity and that's a fact".

During the conversation monitored by pulse.com.gh, the outspoken showbiz pundit also noted that "the issue here is probably because of the use of the word people, I don't blame him he is a young guy, the communication could have been better".

"I do not have a problem with it but people have an issue with it because of the word people, maybe he could have used some people. So when he generalized the world people, it sounded as if nobody knew Stormzy," he concluded.

Yaw Tog shares how he managed to get Stormzy for SORE remix ft Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]