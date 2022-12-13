Arrest persons still charging outrageous prices - Abeiku Santana to authorities

He called on the police on his show on Okay101.7fm to start arresting those who are still charging exorbitant prices.

“I’m pleading with the Bulk Oil Distributors. The dollar’s value has declined so pls reduce the prices of your fuel. Oil marketing companies should also reduce their prices. Just as the dollar is declining every day, you need to also reduce your prices every day. Drivers and transport operators who have increased their prices, now the dollar is going down, it's time to cut down your prices. The police also need to start arresting those who are still charging outrageous prices.”

“The worse of all is the fact that at the Ports and Harbours, the exchange rate is still GHC15.000 or sometimes GHC14.00 against the dollar despite the decline in the US currency,” Abeiku Santana added.

As of today, December 13, 2022, the US dollar has seen a gradual drop in value, thereby, trading against the cedi at a buying price of 11.4943 and a selling price of 11.5058.

The dollar was initially selling at GHC14.000, weeks ago.

Following the drop in value, Ghanaians have expected to witness the reflection of the decline in the US currency in market prices that were initially affected by its rise.

However, prices have remained stagnant inspite of the development.