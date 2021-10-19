Arrest Shatta Wale, he is not popular than Tupac; Top security expert to Ghana police

“If you live around East Legon, you will see Shatta Wale driving around in an unregistered vehicle, throwing money out of his vehicle which I find disrespectful and worrying," he said.

Adam Bonaa Pulse Ghana

The security expert continued that “I have seen policemen following him driving not even DV plate numbers and shouting out his name. I am comforted by the fact that there is a new dispensation that has promised us that the security and safety of every citizen will be taken care of.”

He added: “if you think you are popular you will not be prosecuted? if you decide to misbehave in public…nobody will go free these days. The police are looking for him, they must arrest him and put him before the court. He must have his day in court.”

Yesterday, October 18, Shatta Wale, staged a fake gunshot attack on himself. He apologized today, Tuesday 19th October, stating that his life has been in danger since a prophet prophesied that he will be shot dead on the 18th of October.

Nana Dope and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana