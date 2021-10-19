RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arrest Shatta Wale, he is not popular than Tupac; Top security expert to Ghana police

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Mr Adam Bonaa, a top security and safety expert, has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Mr Adam says that just Tupac Shakur was once arrested in America, Shatta Wale who has notoriously been breaking laws must be arrested as well. His comment is coming at the back of the dancehall act going into hiding after faking reports that he has been shot.

Recommended articles

If you live around East Legon, you will see Shatta Wale driving around in an unregistered vehicle, throwing money out of his vehicle which I find disrespectful and worrying," he said.

Adam Bonaa
Adam Bonaa Adam Bonaa Pulse Ghana

The security expert continued that “I have seen policemen following him driving not even DV plate numbers and shouting out his name. I am comforted by the fact that there is a new dispensation that has promised us that the security and safety of every citizen will be taken care of.”

He added: “if you think you are popular you will not be prosecuted? if you decide to misbehave in public…nobody will go free these days. The police are looking for him, they must arrest him and put him before the court. He must have his day in court.”

Yesterday, October 18, Shatta Wale, staged a fake gunshot attack on himself. He apologized today, Tuesday 19th October, stating that his life has been in danger since a prophet prophesied that he will be shot dead on the 18th of October.

Nana Dope and Shatta Wale
Nana Dope and Shatta Wale Nana Dope and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale's personal assistant, Nana Dope, the first to announce the alleged attack on social media. He claimed his boss was being treated at the emergency ward of a health facility in Accra.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

MzGee quits job with TV3 and 3 FM

MzGee on TV3