Mr Adam says that just Tupac Shakur was once arrested in America, Shatta Wale who has notoriously been breaking laws must be arrested as well. His comment is coming at the back of the dancehall act going into hiding after faking reports that he has been shot.
Arrest Shatta Wale, he is not popular than Tupac; Top security expert to Ghana police
Mr Adam Bonaa, a top security and safety expert, has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute Shatta Wale.
“If you live around East Legon, you will see Shatta Wale driving around in an unregistered vehicle, throwing money out of his vehicle which I find disrespectful and worrying," he said.
The security expert continued that “I have seen policemen following him driving not even DV plate numbers and shouting out his name. I am comforted by the fact that there is a new dispensation that has promised us that the security and safety of every citizen will be taken care of.”
He added: “if you think you are popular you will not be prosecuted? if you decide to misbehave in public…nobody will go free these days. The police are looking for him, they must arrest him and put him before the court. He must have his day in court.”
Yesterday, October 18, Shatta Wale, staged a fake gunshot attack on himself. He apologized today, Tuesday 19th October, stating that his life has been in danger since a prophet prophesied that he will be shot dead on the 18th of October.
Shatta Wale's personal assistant, Nana Dope, the first to announce the alleged attack on social media. He claimed his boss was being treated at the emergency ward of a health facility in Accra.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh