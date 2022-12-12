Asake leaves fans with shocking surprise as his trousers split on stage (WATCH)

While singing ‘Loaded’ his latest collaboration with Tiwa Savage, Asake performed a mid-air kick dance stunt and right there and then, his clothes gave up on him. Asake’s pair of trousers immediately got widely torn.

Nigerian singer Asake Pulse Live Kenya

Asake’s assets were nearly left on wild display but he was saved by his underwear. The ‘Joha’ singer quickly noticed the emergency situation he found himself in and skilfully danced off stage.

The scene has since gone viral with netizens have a lot to say. “He is even lucky he was wearing pants/brief he for free the prisoners,” a TiKTok wrote and another added that “why did he think those pants would have the strength for that move”.

Others have started imagining how other acts would have handled the situation. "Rema would’ve done this as part of the choreo," a social media user said with another adding that "if to say na portable, he go pull am off and continue performance, person wey no like cloth before".