The Nigerian singer, who describes himself as a fuji artist, was faced with the embarrassing situation, yet hilarious moment, whilst he tried to show off his signature dance moves on stage.
Asake leaves fans with shocking surprise as his trousers split on stage (WATCH)
Asake has suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a performance in London and gave his fans more than what they have paid for.
Recommended articles
While singing ‘Loaded’ his latest collaboration with Tiwa Savage, Asake performed a mid-air kick dance stunt and right there and then, his clothes gave up on him. Asake’s pair of trousers immediately got widely torn.
Asake’s assets were nearly left on wild display but he was saved by his underwear. The ‘Joha’ singer quickly noticed the emergency situation he found himself in and skilfully danced off stage.
The scene has since gone viral with netizens have a lot to say. “He is even lucky he was wearing pants/brief he for free the prisoners,” a TiKTok wrote and another added that “why did he think those pants would have the strength for that move”.
Others have started imagining how other acts would have handled the situation. "Rema would’ve done this as part of the choreo," a social media user said with another adding that "if to say na portable, he go pull am off and continue performance, person wey no like cloth before".
Watch the video and share your thoughts with us.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh