Asake shares his inspiring story; says ' I was dancer, poverty pushed me to sing'

In an interview with ABC, he recounted his boyhood days and how his parents’ love for music had inspired his career as he detailed that he had been exposed at a young age to music by his classical-music-loving parents who always played records in their home.

"My parents used to play me a lot of classical songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music," he said.

Speaking on his love for dancing, he said that he had once been a dancer in the past, but at a point, he began to fall in love with the idea of having money too. Sharing his story, Asake said he realized dancing wouldn’t be able to make him the money he wants so he started singing.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it. Maybe because I know how to dance then I know how to bounce on music. I actually don’t want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing.