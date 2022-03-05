Asamoah Gyan, Obour and more show up for 'adua prayers for Mzbel's late dad (WATCH)

The 41-year-old Ghanaian singer lost her father, Mr Albert A. Amoah, on 27th January 2022. MzBel was informed of the passing of her father during her adult show on Onua FM and that saw her abruptly ending the sex talk show that night with tears.

Tearfully speaking, she said, "I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show".