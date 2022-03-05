The funeral ceremony which is to pray for the dead is being held in Accra today. It has gathered the likes of Ghana Post MD, Obour, actress Kalsoume Sinare, Akuapem Poloo, Nana Tornado and legendary black stars player, Asamoah Gyan who grabbed a mic to perform.
Asamoah Gyan, Obour and more show up for 'adua prayers for Mzbel's late dad (WATCH)
MzBel is holding 'adua prayers' ceremony for her late father and it has turned out to be a star-studded ceremony.
The 41-year-old Ghanaian singer lost her father, Mr Albert A. Amoah, on 27th January 2022. MzBel was informed of the passing of her father during her adult show on Onua FM and that saw her abruptly ending the sex talk show that night with tears.
Tearfully speaking, she said, "I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show".
Mzbel's father died as a Muslim and was buried the following day according to Islamic tradition. The singer later planned the 'Adua' ceremony to mark the passing of her father. The 'adua' ceremony is currently ongoing and you can checkout the highlights from the posts below.
