Asantehene will not be able to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral despite invite - Manhyia

Otumfuo's invitation was sent through the Ghana High Commission in the UK. By the invitation which includes his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu, Otumfuo will attend the Queen’s Lying-In-State, the King’s Reception, the State Funeral Services and the Foreign Secretary’s Reception.

Unfortunately, the Asantehene will not be present at the funeral despite his invitation. A communication from Manhyia shared on social media reads that "His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will not be able to attend the events marking the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Official communication sent to His Majesty's Household and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on September 15, 2022 on the subject RE: 211/2022 and sighted by Opemsuo 104.7 FM, His Majesty Otumfuo Asantehene can not attend the events marking the State Funeral".

However, the reason why the Asantehene can not make it to the funeral has not been stated. The news has since come as a surprise to some social media users.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, after which she will be buried, on the report of the BBC.

According to British news outlet CNN, the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will have a list of special guests including many heads of state across the world.