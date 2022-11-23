Asantewaa reportedly scammed GH300,000 in bid to build house; contractor speaks (LISTEN)

It is reported that Asantewaa has been making payments towards the house but she was met with shock when she decided to visit the site to check up on the work done so far.

Aaron Adatsi and baby mama Eyram Pulse Ghana

"Asantewaa had plans of completing her building and moving in latest by next month. So Eyram told her that her cousin's husband is a contractor and since Asantewaa knew Eyram, she got comfortable and paid a whopping 3.3 old Ghana cedis.

I'm told she wasn't checking up always because of her busy schedule and because she trusted Eyram to do the job, only for her to go to the site last week to meet the shock of her life," the post said.

The report continued that "nothing is done, the work hasn't even commenced. Both Eyram and her so-called cousin's husband are nowhere to be found. Playing hide and seek and tossing games with Asantewaa. Asantewaa has cried her eyes out since last week.. The matter has been reported to the police, any further information will be communicated here".

The contractor in question has spoken to the Ghanaian blogger and disclosed that the story is not entirely true, however, Asantewaa reported him to Ghana Police. "The story is not like that, if I want to react, it will be a different thing altogether," he said.