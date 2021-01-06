According to a press statement released by Zylofon FM, the unknown man breached security protocols to enter its premises on Tuesday around 4:00 pm, disconnected some cables to shut down transmission whilst Blakk Rasta's show was airing.

"This man first went to the station’s server room, succeeding in disconnecting some of our cables, therefore, shutting down transmission before threatening the life of the host of Taxi Driver Show, Blakk Rasta, known in private life as Abubakar Ahmed,” the statement read.

The report detailed that the incident resulted in a scuffle as the assailant as well sprayed strange content into the eyes of security details and latter attempted to flee after the police were called to intervene in the melee.

According to the statement, he was then shot by the Head of Security during his attempt to abscond.

"The assailant attempted escaping, judging the statement at hand, Head of Security, had to overpower him, and in the process, shot at him with his licensed gun," the statement said.

The Radio Station owned by Nana Appiah Mensah says Blakk Rasta is safe and unhurt with the police taking the assailant to custody to assist in the investigation. Read the full statement below.