At 77, you are retiring some people who are 17, 18 years your juniors - Blakk Rasta punches Akufo-Addo

“Accordingly, you are directed to hand over to Mr Ernest Mortey, the Finance Director of the Authority, who shall act as the Director-General of the Authority pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General. You are further directed to proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law,” it added.
Reacting to this, Blakk Rasta said 77-year-old President Nana Akufo-Addo must be told that he is tired and must retire.
He told Class FM on Monday (March 29): “Who has more tired limbs than the sleeping President Nana Akufo-Addo? He is a president who sleeps unprovoked. They are ashamed to tell him in the face that: ‘Mr President, you’re tired.'”
“[At] seventy-seven years, you are retiring some people who are 17, 18 years your juniors”, he observed, adding: “I mean, you look at Ghana and you ask yourself: ‘Are we going forward or retrogressing?’”