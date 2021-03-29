RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

At 77, you are retiring some people who are 17, 18 years your juniors - Blakk Rasta punches Akufo-Addo

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has punched President Nana Akufo-Addo over his recent ‘forced retirement’ brouhaha.

Blakk Rasta before the Privileges Committee of Parliament

Photo: ece-auto-gen

A few weeks ago, President Akufo-Addo forced Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to retire following reports that per his documents at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), he attained the compulsory retirement age of 60 in June last year.

Recommended articles

And a few weeks later, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), was forced by the President to go on his compulsory retirement.

“Upon reaching the compulsory retirement age of sixty years on 20 February 2020, the President of the Republic, by a letter under my hand dated September 3, 2020, granted you a one-year contract of service as Director-General of the National Lottery Authority,” parts of the President’s statement to Osei Ameyaw, signed by Executive Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, read.

“The one-year contract lapsed on 20 February 2021, and, therefore, you are retired on that date”.

“Accordingly, you are directed to hand over to Mr Ernest Mortey, the Finance Director of the Authority, who shall act as the Director-General of the Authority pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General. You are further directed to proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law,” it added.

Reacting to this, Blakk Rasta said 77-year-old President Nana Akufo-Addo must be told that he is tired and must retire.

He told Class FM on Monday (March 29): “Who has more tired limbs than the sleeping President Nana Akufo-Addo? He is a president who sleeps unprovoked. They are ashamed to tell him in the face that: ‘Mr President, you’re tired.'”

“[At] seventy-seven years, you are retiring some people who are 17, 18 years your juniors”, he observed, adding: “I mean, you look at Ghana and you ask yourself: ‘Are we going forward or retrogressing?’”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

3 Music Awards; all the winners and best performances from the 2021 awards show

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

‘Marry your jobs; women will leave you if you’re poor’ – Ken Agyapong advises young men

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband