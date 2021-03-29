At 77, you are retiring some people who are 17, 18 years your juniors - Blakk Rasta punches Akufo-Addo

“Accordingly, you are directed to hand over to Mr Ernest Mortey, the Finance Director of the Authority, who shall act as the Director-General of the Authority pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General. You are further directed to proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law,” it added.

Reacting to this, Blakk Rasta said 77-year-old President Nana Akufo-Addo must be told that he is tired and must retire.

He told Class FM on Monday (March 29): “Who has more tired limbs than the sleeping President Nana Akufo-Addo? He is a president who sleeps unprovoked. They are ashamed to tell him in the face that: ‘Mr President, you’re tired.'”