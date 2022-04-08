'At least you won't insult him for begging again' - Ghanaians react to T.T's death

Unfortunately, the health condition has claimed the life of the veteran actor. Social media users have since been reacting to the death of the actor and sympathising with his family.

Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver Pulse Ghana

T.T has been the favourite of many following the role he played in the hit Taxi Drivers series. Before his death, the actor has been in the news over his call for help.

According to T.T, he has been financially handicapped because he couldn't make enough money from his acting career. His plea has raked a number of headlines and controversies around the donations he received.

Reacting to this, a Twitter user @iberry_gh1 wrote "so those who got the chance to help and never did, will they go and give money to the family on the day of his funeral?". and another said, "at least, y’all won’t insult him and record him begging for food no more".

Bongo Ideas added his thought by saying that "I believe the underlying cause of actor Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT’s death is poverty. The lack of money is the beginning of life’s miseries".