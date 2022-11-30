According to Teephlow, the goalkeeper’s saving skills could be used to save the country’s depreciating cedi against major foreign currencies such as the US dollar.
Ati Zigi can save the Cedi -Teephlow eulogies Black Stars goalkeeper
Ghanaian hip-hop artist Teephlow has joined scores of Ghanaians praising Lawrence Ati Zigi for his brilliant saves that secured Ghana’s three against South Korea.
Recommended articles
In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 29, the award-winning rapper stated, "But on a lighter side, Ati Zigi can save the Cedi ooo, let's use him well. Super talent, well done bro."
Lawrence Atizigi, the Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, arguably became the most talked-about man in Ghana’s clash against South Korea on Monday, November 28 at the Education City Stadium.
Though he was beaten twice by Gue Song Cho, the 25-year-old recovered and further saved all other punches from the South Koreans.
The Stars secured a 3-2 victory over their Asian opponents, which put an end to their five-game winless run in FIFA World Cup matches since their defeat in the South Africa 2014 World Cup quarterfinals by Uruguay.
The one-time FIFA World Cup quarterfinalists will lock horns with Uruguay in a much-anticipated game that will decide who joins already-qualified Portugal at the next stage of the competition.
See post below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh