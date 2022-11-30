Ati Zigi can save the Cedi -Teephlow eulogies Black Stars goalkeeper

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 29, the award-winning rapper stated, "But on a lighter side, Ati Zigi can save the Cedi ooo, let's use him well. Super talent, well done bro."

Lawrence Atizigi, the Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, arguably became the most talked-about man in Ghana’s clash against South Korea on Monday, November 28 at the Education City Stadium.

Though he was beaten twice by Gue Song Cho, the 25-year-old recovered and further saved all other punches from the South Koreans.

The Stars secured a 3-2 victory over their Asian opponents, which put an end to their five-game winless run in FIFA World Cup matches since their defeat in the South Africa 2014 World Cup quarterfinals by Uruguay.

The one-time FIFA World Cup quarterfinalists will lock horns with Uruguay in a much-anticipated game that will decide who joins already-qualified Portugal at the next stage of the competition.