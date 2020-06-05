She appeared on ‘Day Break Hitz’ show on Accra-based Hitz FM today where she was promoting her new single but there was a plot twist.

The “Ehw3 Papa” singer was completely lost when the show host, Andy Dosty, asked her to mention the course she read while in high school.

And shockingly, Yaa Jackson remained silence for some minutes with no answer.

This is not the first time she failed to remember the things she studied in school.

A few months ago, she appeared on Peace FM and when asked the meaning of the subject, CRS, she failed to mention.

Probably, she has buried her senior high school knowledge and memories to focus on her music and acting career.

Watch her appearance on Hitz FM below.