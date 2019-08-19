The two were performing at Patapaa’s album launch concert which happened over the weekend at the Agona Swedru Sports Stadium with a massive crowd in attendance and several Ghanaian acts who mounted the stage.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, when Wendy was performing, Patapaa climbed the stage and he was given a mic but he didn’t even notice as it appears like his attention was all about an intention he had for Wendy’s backside.

The “One Corner” man then got closer to Wendy, positioning himself behind her whilst dancing but the “Uber Driver” singer kept moving away from him. Watch the video below and tell us what you think.