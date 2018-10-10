Ayigbe Edem flaunts his beautiful wife and children

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem has shared a gorgeous family picture, breaking the Internet in the process.
The rapper and wife Stacey Osekere tied the knot secretly in Teshie, a suburb of Accra some years ago. Blessed with two adorable children.
He praised God for his blessing upon his life.
According to him, as an orphan, he does not deserve the blessings God has granted him on earth.
He said in a post on Facebook with a picture of him with his wife and kids that “Dear God, an orphan doesn’t deserve all these blessings. U brought me far and I haven’t even started. Bless every struggling person”.