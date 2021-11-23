Ayisha Modi breaks silence on rumours of having issues with Stonewboy

However, she has strangely unfollowed her Bhim Nation President on Instagram and checks show that Stonebwoy has also unfollowed her. This has sparked rumours that things may not be ok between the two.

Twelve hours after reports of them unfollowing each other, Ayisha took to Instagram to say that "sometimes you just have to be done . Not mad, not upset. Just done. When you stop trying to change others and work on changing yourself, your world changes for the better".

Her comment came as a caption to a video of herself listening to Lucky Dube's 'Fugutuve' song. Concluding the caption, she said, "don’t compare your life to others… There’s no comparison between the sun and the moon. They shine when it’s their time".

The loudmouth social media commentator later shared another post of Stonebwoy from his 'Anloga Junction' tour in the U.K. She captioned the post "it was all love and fun as history was made yesterday at the O2 Academy (Islington). The reigning Music King Stonebwoy thrilled fans with a wild performance on the first day of his Anloga Junction UK Tour. The Music Hero filled the auditorium whiles some were outside meandering their way through to join the action".

"Livingstone Etse Satekla better known by his stage name Stonebwoy proved to the world that success comes from hard work. Congratulations BHIM BOSS, On your special day, I wish to tell you that you are the prince of our world in terms of music. May you always keep shining," she concluded in the post below.