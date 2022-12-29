Ayra Starr reacts after fall on Afrochella stage

The event, which is described as a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs, staged a two-day concert that commenced on December 28th and will end on December 29th.

With artists like Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Asake, Fireboy DML, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, and a host of other heavyweights billed for performances, Mavin star girl and diva, Ayra Starr, was also in the mix and rendered a soothing performance on the first day of the 2-day show

However, while performing her label's smash hit "Won Da Mo," the lovely Ayra Starr fell awkwardly on stage but quickly got back up.

Reacting to the fall, Ayra called out the organizers of the show for not cleaning the stage before her performance. Describing the fall as painful and unnecessary, she wrote:

"Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist's performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful"

The singer also hilariously reacted to her fall In a series of Tweets

"I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling" she worte

"Ayra starrr why are you running" she added.